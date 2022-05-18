The Cannes Film Festival kicked off today. Last year, the most prestigious film festival in the world was still pandemic-poor, with endless queues in front of the test tent (spitting into a spout), mouth caps everywhere (and being addressed immediately when you take off your cap for even a second) and (attempts to)’ social distancing’, during this edition the glamor should be dripping again. It is also an anniversary year, the event in Cannes celebrates its 75th anniversary.

