Netflix announced Midnight Suna new animated series based on Twilight either Twilightthe work of Stephenie Meyer. The first information about this project was in April 2023 and it would be handled by Lionsgate Television.

Later, Michael Burns, vice president of Lionsgate, was the first to announce that it would be an animated project. Ultimately, Netflix will be in charge of its development and we will have to see how it handles it.

Midnight Sun It came out in 2020 and is a ‘retelling’ of the story from the first book of TwilightBut the big difference is that the events are seen and narrated from the perspective of Edward Cullen instead of Bella Swan.

Actress Sinead Daly serves as the show’s screenwriter and executive producer. She previously appeared in productions such as Tell Me Lies on Hulu, The Walking Dead: World Beyond on AMC, Raised by Wolves in Max and The Get Down on Netflix.

Fountain: Lionsgate.

The creator herself of Twilight She also serves as executive producer, sharing the role with Daly and other creatives. There are several producers involved, including Meghan Hibbett for Fickle Fish Films.

The same applies to Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen at Temple Hill Entertainment, as well as Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey at Picturestart. Picturestart’s Emily Wissink is overseeing the show for that company, and Lionsgate TV is producing.

So even though Netflix handles the animated series Midnight Sun Lionsgate is still involved, but it is not known which animation studio will be in charge of the program.

There is no set release window or date either. When we talk about Netflix it usually announces projects years in advance, so it is possible that this series of Twilight late to become reality.

Fountain: Lionsgate.

Among other news about the series, did you know that Henry Cavill could have been in the film saga? And that Bella is considered a bad example of feminism.

With details from Variety.