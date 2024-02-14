A member of the Israeli police and explosives experts inspect the scene after rockets, fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel, hit the border town of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/AYAL MARGOLIN ISRAEL OUT

A woman died and at least eight people were injured this Wednesday (14) after an intense explosion of rockets launched from Lebanon in northern Israel.

According to the Israeli emergency service Maguem David Adomthe victim was found dead when paramedics were checking buildings for projectile impacts in the city of Safed , where at least eight people were also hit.

In response to the aggression, the Israeli Army stated that it is attacking positions of the terrorist group Hezbollah in neighboring territory. “Numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Netua, Manara and toward an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) base in northern Israel,” the Army said.

In more than four months of conflict, the exchange of attacks between Lebanon and Israel resulted in the deaths of at least 250 people, the majority on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which confirmed around 184 victims, some of them in Syria. In Israel, 19 people also died on the northern border, including 12 soldiers and seven civilians.