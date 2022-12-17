Luc LlorisSpanish-born investment banker, along with his wife Marie, an international lawyer, names his son Hugo after his favorite writer, Victor Hugo. A wealthy family from Nice but never over the top, they never interfere with the choices of their son who as a boy was a promise of tennis at a national level and at a certain point had to take a path: “He chose him, when he understood that in football he could become professional”. Mamma Marie passed away when Hugo was 22 years old, she was the star of Nice and everyone wanted him on the transfer market: three days after her mourning, she took the field against Lille, then asked herself many questions. “Do I have to stay in Nice to be close to my brother who was 12 and my father? They told me ‘No, go, live on’. It was the best way to pay homage to my mother, to continue to be successful in what I do”.