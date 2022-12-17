Russian race car driver Konstantin Zhiltsov told Izvestiya on December 17 that he felt disgusting when he competed without the flag of his country due to sanctions from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

“It’s a disgusting feeling. Moreover, the entire professional elite of athletes is quite critical of this. Many participants from other countries spoke to us, and everyone was outraged by this story, ”he said.

According to the rider, for any professional athlete who competes for his country, the absence of a flag, emblem and everything else is very bad.

“Yes, an athlete achieves some results, but when you defend the honor of your country, flag and licenses, this is also very important from an emotional point of view. Because the coaches and the whole team work for the result. And when you are impersonal and it is not clear who you are and where you are from, this is very bad, ”explained Zhiltsov.

He added that sport should be out of politics, which is very much in this area.

Earlier in the day, WADA, which imposed sanctions against Russian athletes for two years, announced its desire to extend the restrictions for another four years. However, the agency acknowledged that the regulations now do not contain provisions according to which it would be possible to increase the sentence, otherwise it would be contrary to the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The CAS sanctions will automatically expire on December 17th.

At the same time, as far as the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is concerned, this is a completely separate process, WADA noted. RUSADA will not be reinstated on December 17 after the expiration of the two-year sanctions imposed by the CAS decision, writes “Sport-Express”.

The CAS decision in 2020 prohibited Russian athletes from competing at the Olympic Games and World Championships under the national flag. Russia also lost the right to host major international competitions.