Image of the worms in the soup of one of the doctors at the Hospital de León.

The Management of the Hospital of León has transferred this Monday to the Territorial Health Service the need to open an investigation to determine responsibilities for the appearance of worms in the soup of the menu intended for health personnel.

“The protests over the poor state of the food have been going on for weeks. The service has always been very poor in every way and this had to happen sooner or later,” health sources have assured.

The worms were detected this Saturday in the ordinary menu served in the cafeteria on floor -1, which can only be accessed by health personnel, and at that very moment the incident was transferred to the health management.

Five euros for two first to choose (with soup) and two seconds, “in addition to a piece of fruit, almost always in not very good condition,” it is noted. The toilets on duty or on shift do not pay any amount when entering within the working conditions.

poor quality menu

But the appearance of worms on the menu is not a unique issue in the complaint about the conditions of the restaurant service. The doctors themselves warned in the last few hours that the terrible conditions in this service is responsible for about twenty minor poisonings in doctors. Hospital management stresses that this last issue is being investigated.

Waiting for the Junta de Castilla y León to take a position on what happened, the doctors are working on a collective complaint while the company affected by the lack of service, Serunión, has not commented.

Serunión is the same company responsible for the school menu that also offered worms to students in schools. It was 2014 and then weevils were found on the menus of up to five schools in León, for which an economic sanction was imposed on the company in charge of serving them.

Contacting Serunión to obtain his version of what happened has been impossible over the weekend or this Monday. The territorial office ensures that it is not competent and the central office, located in Barcelona, ​​refers to its own website as the only possible contact.

Waiting



While the Management of the University Assistance Complex of León, Caule, has requested a meeting with those responsible for the company awarded the two cafeterias located in the Hospital building. For its part, the Junta de Castilla y León assures that it will evaluate the situation throughout this same Monday before making valuations.