Without a shadow of a doubt Silvia Toffanin she is one of the most loved and respected presenters in the world of Italian television. During the last episodes of very true, Piersilvio Berlusconi’s wife was unable to hold back the tears in her study. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Over the course of this last weekend, Cristina Quaranta was a guest at Verissimo. In addition to telling her experience of her within the Big Brother Vipthe former gieffina has also released some statements about the sad lost of his mother.

During the chat, Cristina wanted to remember her mother which passed away a few years ago due to a heart attack. The former gieffina took this opportunity to make her his condolence to Silvia Toffanin who lost her mother about two years ago. These were his words:

I take this opportunity to offer my condolences … I am excited and I know how you feel because I have been there too …

Right now, Piersilvio Berlusconi’s wife was unable to deal with hers emotions. Indeed, the presenter broke out in tears during the live and broken voice he has replied:

Today my mother has died for two years … I send her a big kiss … I miss her very much …

Cristina Quaranta tells Silvia Toffanin

On the occasion of the guest a very trueCristina Quaranta has decided to tell her story experience to the Big Brother Vip. According to what the former gieffina claims, the reason that prompted her to participate in the reality show was the money: