Not even the time to archive the daring Dutch Grand Prix of Zandvoort which is already time to project towards the Italian Grand Prix scheduled for Monza during the weekend. Ferrari is back from a negative weekend which once again highlighted the deficits of the SF-23 on circuits with high downforce. The straight stretches in the Brianza area, however, could meet the Reds in search of a weekend as protagonists in front of their home fans.
Max Verstappen he scored his ninth consecutive victory equaling Sebastian Vettel’s record. At Monza he will have the chance to overtake the German on a track that saw him triumph a year ago where he came back from the fourth row as a result of the five penalty positions served for changing the gearbox.
The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sports and streamed on NOWwhile unencrypted on TV8 will be broadcast in direct Qualifications and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always, you will find the direct written of all the sessions that will see F1 engaged. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Monza circuit. F2 and F3 are also on the track.
Italian GP 2023, program and TV times
Friday 1st September
09:40-10:25 F3 Free Practice
11:05 -11:50 F2 Free Practice
13:30-14:30 F1 Free Practice 1
15:05-15:35 F3 Qualifying
16:00-16:30 F2 Qualifying
17:00-18:00 F1 Free Practice 2
Saturday 2nd September
09:25 am F3 Sprint Race
12:30-13:30 F1 Free Practice 3
14:15 F2 Sprint Race
16:00-17:00 F1 Qualifying (also live on TV8)
Sunday 3rd September
08:15 F3 Feature Race
09:55 am F2 Feature Race
15:00 F1 Race (also live on TV8)
The characteristics of the Monza circuit
Track: 5.793km
DRS zones: 2
Laps: 53
Race distance: 306.720 km
Race lap record: 1’21″046 (Rubens Barrichello in 2004 with Ferrari)
Qualifying lap record: 1’18″887 (Lewis Hamilton in 2020 with Mercedes)
The situation in the world rankings
Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings is 138 points clear of Sergio Perez in what will now be a countdown towards a title that will be celebrated well in advance by the reigning world champion. Fernando Alonso pulled Lewis Hamilton back to 12 points in the fight for third place behind the two Red Bulls. In the Constructors’ standings, Aston Martin is now 14 points ahead of Ferrari, while Williams is seventh at +4 over Haas with the prospect of being able to play another favorable race at Monza.
