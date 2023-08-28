Back to the temple of speed

Not even the time to archive the daring Dutch Grand Prix of Zandvoort which is already time to project towards the Italian Grand Prix scheduled for Monza during the weekend. Ferrari is back from a negative weekend which once again highlighted the deficits of the SF-23 on circuits with high downforce. The straight stretches in the Brianza area, however, could meet the Reds in search of a weekend as protagonists in front of their home fans.

Max Verstappen he scored his ninth consecutive victory equaling Sebastian Vettel’s record. At Monza he will have the chance to overtake the German on a track that saw him triumph a year ago where he came back from the fourth row as a result of the five penalty positions served for changing the gearbox.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sports and streamed on NOWwhile unencrypted on TV8 will be broadcast in direct Qualifications and Race. On FormulaPassion.it as always, you will find the direct written of all the sessions that will see F1 engaged. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Monza circuit. F2 and F3 are also on the track.

Italian GP 2023, program and TV times

Friday 1st September

09:40-10:25 F3 Free Practice

11:05 -11:50 F2 Free Practice

13:30-14:30 F1 Free Practice 1

15:05-15:35 F3 Qualifying

16:00-16:30 F2 Qualifying

17:00-18:00 F1 Free Practice 2

Saturday 2nd September

09:25 am F3 Sprint Race

12:30-13:30 F1 Free Practice 3

14:15 F2 Sprint Race

16:00-17:00 F1 Qualifying (also live on TV8)

Sunday 3rd September

08:15 F3 Feature Race

09:55 am F2 Feature Race

15:00 F1 Race (also live on TV8)

The characteristics of the Monza circuit

Track: 5.793km

DRS zones: 2

Laps: 53

Race distance: 306.720 km

Race lap record: 1’21″046 (Rubens Barrichello in 2004 with Ferrari)

Qualifying lap record: 1’18″887 (Lewis Hamilton in 2020 with Mercedes)

Hall of Fame Italian Grand Prix

The situation in the world rankings

Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings is 138 points clear of Sergio Perez in what will now be a countdown towards a title that will be celebrated well in advance by the reigning world champion. Fernando Alonso pulled Lewis Hamilton back to 12 points in the fight for third place behind the two Red Bulls. In the Constructors’ standings, Aston Martin is now 14 points ahead of Ferrari, while Williams is seventh at +4 over Haas with the prospect of being able to play another favorable race at Monza.