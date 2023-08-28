The two girls tried to pull him out of the water.

Unfortunately they didn’t make it Veronica Malini and Rosa Corallothe two women who did everything to be able to save the dog that had fallen into the stream while they were in the mountains, in the province of Sondrio. The families of the two women, friends, acquaintances and colleagues are in the deepest mourning for the untimely death of Veronica and Rosa.

There Sondrio Public Prosecutor’s Office returned to their respective families the bodies of the two friends who lived in the province of Lecco and who lost their lives together last Wednesday in the Valmalenco stream. They were trying to save the dog Brunhilde.

Magistrate Stefano Latorre has opened an investigation into the case, but has not decided to proceed with the autopsy. It was an accident, as we also read in the report of the military experts of the Sagf-Mountain Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza of Sondrio.

The Prosecutor’s Office only ordered a simple cadaveric reconnaissance, because the dynamics of what happened were clear and evident. The two friends, who loved walking and animals, have lost his life in the Lanzada stream.

They wanted save Brunhild, Veronica’s Breton dog. Before her, the mistress went down to the stream to help the dog drink. Seeing her in trouble she fell and Rosa tried to help her. However, she too was swallowed up by the pitiless waters of the stream.

Veronica Malini and Rosa Corallo: the bodies of the two women returned to the family to celebrate the funeral

The prosecutor has already ordered the return of the bodies of the two women to their respective families. Veronica Malini was 54 years old and lived in Lombardone, in the province of Lecco. Rosa Corallo, on the other hand, was 60 years old and lived in Pescate, also in the province of Lecco.

Now the family members will be able to organize the last farewell for the two friends who were literally inseparable. And they have been until the end.