TV ratings Tuesday 2 April 2024: audience and share of yesterday's programmes
TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Tuesday 2 April 2024? Ti hate, or rather no, I love you! was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Beasts. On Rai 3 Petrolio. On Rete 4 it's always Cartabianca. The Juventus-Lazio Italian Cup match on Canale 5. On Italia 1 Le Iene Show. On La7 DiMartedì. But who had the highest TV ratings? Tuesday 2 April 2024? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.
TV ratings Tuesday 2 April 2024, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night's programmes
Updating
Access prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night's programmes
Updating
Early evening | Auditel data and the share of yesterday's programmes
Updating
How do they work
But how do TV ratings work? Audience monitoring occurs automatically through the people-meter, connected to every television set in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters detect the television viewing of both family members and any guests present.
🔴 ALL TV NEWS; ALL AUDITEL DATA
#ratings #Tuesday #April #hate #love #JuventusLazio #Iene
Leave a Reply