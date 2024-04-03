Media | Is this the Itse Valtiaat of the 2020s? Artificial intelligence imitates front-line politicians even too convincingly

Pressat pelaa video clips are born from the creators' love for political satire.

In the video we wander in a three-dimensional fantasy landscape where train tracks, forests and huge palaces have been built from virtual blocks. The landscapes are strange, but the sounds are familiar.

Sauli: Well, was this a functional game?

Alex: C'mon Sauli, this is a really popular game among young people. Junut is digging.

Sauli: Good, I'll have to tell Jenni about this then.

Pekka: Hello friends, I have already built a base for us.

This is how the first Pressat plays video begins. It features Sauli Niinistö, Alexander Stubb and Pekka Haavisto. Or at least their voices.

During the presidential election, parody videos started popping up on Tiktok and Instagram, in which politicians were seen in a surprising environment: playing Minecraft and gently acknowledging each other.

Minecraft is a video game where the player can build the most amazing environments on his screen and have adventures in them. In the game, you can also fight with monsters of different looks and sizes.

In the Pressat pelaa videos, politicians, among other things, use diamond swords to flay enemies and run away from bastards hanging out on the edges of an underground lava source.

In addition to current politics, the videos sometimes glimpse grumpiness Tarja Halonenwhich destroys the MP Teemu Central Series (ps) and the virtual communities built by Alexander Stubb with nuclear bombs.

Screenshot from the video of the Pressatpelaa account.

The first Pressat pelaa episode was published on February 6, between the first and second voting rounds of the presidential election. So far, fifteen 1-2 minute videos have been published on the account, while the cast of characters has gradually grown.

Videos the author team tells HS where the account and videos started.

“The video was born out of a childlike desire to test how well artificial intelligence would produce sound in the Finnish language and how well such a video would get viewers during elections. The popularity on Tiktok was immediately surprising, because already in the first day it reached two hundred thousand views,” says the creators of the Pressat pelaa videos.

The members of the five-member team want to keep the peace of work and therefore appear anonymous, but their identity is known to the editor. This interview was conducted via email.

The members of the group making the videos have behind them studies at, for example, the Faculty of Political Science and work experience in non-governmental organizations and in the media sector. The average age of the authors is about 25 years.

Finn political satire is in bad shape right now. The only industry program shown on major channels is Jukka Lindström's hosted by A rough weeknight, where visitors summarize the week's events by joking. The format is familiar from previous similar programs.

The popularity of the initial meters already showed that the idea of ​​the Pressat pelaa account is viable and there is a demand for it. During the next six days, the group published no less than eight videos, which have had a few hundred thousand viewers on each platform.

“After the elections, the pace has been deliberately slowed down so that the quality of the videos can be better focused.”

Screenshot from the video of the Pressatpelaa account.

An idea when asked about the origin, the authors give an unambiguously clear answer.

“Like all great ideas: by copying.”

It all started when the creators were met online by the Presidents Play parody account, which has been running since July 2023, and whose videos Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump play various computer games and talk with the help of artificial intelligence. Although the quality level of the jokes in the account's videos was not high, the idea of ​​combining politics and the world of gaming ignited.

“The innocent and colorful world of Minecraft provides a framework in an era of hardened political language and makes it possible to comment on political phenomena without breaking the fire,” analyzed the authors.

“On the other hand, also seeing different political actors together on the same page [palvelimella] creates an artificial but heartwarming image of cooperation and friendship that crosses political borders in the middle of the blocking of the party field.”

Screenshot from the video of the Pressatpelaa account.

Most apt the point of comparison for the Suomesta Pressat pelaa account would be the political satire series of the past years The States themselves. The account and the series made between 2001 and 2008 have many similarities, the main ones being the anarchist attitude and the apt caricatures.

The authors say that The rulers themselves was part of the screen landscape of their childhood. At an older age, they have learned to especially appreciate the absurd concept of the series.

“The fact that good and bad were shown on primetime television Esko Aho laser fencing against each other, told about a prosperous democracy.”

So what is the popularity of Pressat pelaa videos based on? At least partly the explanation is the Minecraft environment, the authors estimate.

The still very popular game was originally released in 2009, so it probably resonates with the souls of young adult viewers. Most of the maps visible in the videos were built by the authors themselves as children.

The rulers themselves the wow effect was based on animated politician characters voiced by skilled impersonators. The sound show also plays a leading role in the Pressat pelaa videos, but in 2024 it will be taken care of by artificial intelligence.

The realism of the imitations created by artificial intelligence surprised the authors with the consequence that they have had to consider ethical questions.

“Where is the line of acceptable use when artificial intelligence can plausibly steal the vote of a sitting president?” they ask.

“The creation of Pressat pelaa videos is overshadowed by the dilemma with the use of artificial intelligence. While it enables new things, the responsibility of its use currently depends entirely on the content producers' own morality.”

According to the authors, regulation lags “worryingly” behind artificial intelligence.

“Even the Pressat pelaa channels have received comments thinking that politicians are actually playing Minecraft in the videos. It's easy to understand what artificial intelligence can do in the wrong hands.”