OIt is said that young people are no longer interested in driving. But if you look at the statistics and survey results now presented by the TÜV association, this is not the case. For two thirds of those surveyed between the ages of 16 and 29, a driver’s license is still as much a part of being an adult as owning your first apartment. And concrete figures support this assessment: The number of driving tests completed had grown steadily to 1.74 million per year up to 2019, and in 2021 it was 1.65 million after the Corona slump.

At the same time, the number of driver’s licenses issued has continued to rise in recent years. The inventory is now close to 45 million. The survey also shows that the old patterns still apply: in the city it is easier to get by without a car than in the countryside. Joachim Bühler, Managing Director of the TÜV Association, says: “This is a clear mandate for politicians to push ahead with the traffic turnaround, especially in rural areas, with better local transport and more cycle paths.”

But there is another reason for the high number of driving tests: the extremely high failure rate. 37 percent of those aspiring to drive fail the theory test. It looks even worse in practice. Here even 43 percent rattle through. It gets a little better if not only class B (for cars) is considered, but all driving tests, including trucks and motorcycles, then the rate falls to 30 percent. Which in turn means that there are far fewer failures here. Of course, 460,000 repeat tests alone in 2021 were a heavy burden on the system, which according to TÜV had to be counteracted.