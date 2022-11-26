Reserve Colonel Koshkin: ex-US general will not be able to rebuild a PMC battalion like NATO

The ex-general of the US Marine Corps will not be able to rebuild the battalion of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” according to the type and model of NATO, said the head of the department of political science and sociology of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, reserve colonel Andrey Koshkin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he appreciated the stay of the American in the PMC.

Former US General in Wagner PMC

On November 25, Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur, owner of the Concord company and founder of the private military company Wagner, said that there are Finnish citizens in the PMC who are fighting in the British battalion as part of Wagner. The commander of this battalion is a US citizen, a former Marine Corps general, Prigozhin added.

“Prigozhin has many specialists from different countries, as he has already spoken about. If a foreign citizen is satisfied with the working conditions at Wagner, then what difference does it make what country he comes from. The main thing is that he fulfills the tasks assigned to him, ”Koshkin believes.

At the same time, the reserve colonel is convinced that the former US general will not be able to bring something of his own to PMCs on a traditional basis. As Peter I said: “They don’t climb into a strange monastery with their charter,” he added.

He will not be able to rebuild his battalion after the model and likeness of NATO. It’s just that this battalion will not be able to perform as part of the tasks that the entire Wagner performs Andrey KoshkinHead of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics

“I do not deny that he has his own style, his own approaches, but nothing more. For 300 years, the best soldier in the world is the Russian, Soviet and Russian soldier. And no one in the world can deny it. I am far from thinking that he can teach our soldiers something global. He rather learns himself, ”Koshkin said.

Differences between the army of Russia and the USA

The reserve colonel listed the differences between the Russian army and the US army. He is sure that they add up, because the structure of states, the demographic potential, and, consequently, the mobilization potential are different.

“This also affects the age of conscripts. We call from 18 to 27 years old, and in the USA – from 17 to 42 years old. We also have such a concept as contract service – such military men serve up to 55, and somewhere even up to 65, if health allows. The principle of entering the service is also different for us. In Russia it is mandatory, but in the US it is voluntary. Because they have the entire army under contract,” he said.

There is also a noticeable difference in the formulation of combat missions, Koshkin said. “The Americans, in addition to giving out the initial data, motivate and explain to the military why it is necessary to make this or that command,” he added.

Another obvious difference is that the tuition rates in Russia and the US are different, Koshkin said.

“Our focus is on reliability and simplicity. Although everyone understands that today is the age of high-tech weapons. Everything is designed to ensure that in a battle in a state of stress, a soldier can complete a difficult combat mission. All instructions are written very simply and in detail. And the Americans rely more on comfort and on sophisticated equipment that solves many problems on its own,” Koshkin concluded.

At the end of September, Prigozhin admitted that he created a group in 2014, which was later called the Wagner private military company. According to the businessman, the PMC was created by him in the spring of 2014, “when the genocide of the Russian population of Donbass began.”

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. According to him, in this way Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.