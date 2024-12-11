Turull reiterates to the PSOE that Junts does not “overact”: “This does not work and Sánchez has to appear”

The general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, insisted this Tuesday that his party does not “overact” with its request for the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to submit to a question of confidence. “This does not work and Sánchez has to appear,” he stated in an interview on Catalunya Ràdio.

Puigdemont asks Sánchez to submit to a question of confidence in Congress: “He is not trustworthy”

Contrary to what was demanded by Puigdemont this Monday, Sánchez ruled out submitting to a question of confidence in Congress, although Turull has insisted to the PSOE that the president go to the Chamber to “know which Pedro Sánchez we have, of the three or four what we see.”

“We want Sánchez to appear and say if there is a political conflict or not; whether you are in favor of Catalan in Europe or not; whether Catalonia will have its own financing system or a coffee for all. We want to know which Pedro Sánchez we have and from there we will vote,” Turull stated.

In line with the poor prognosis that Puigdemont diagnosed regarding the agreement with the PSOE a year ago, the general secretary of Junts has not hidden his discomfort. “This is not going well. We have made every effort, but the PSOE and Sánchez are getting worse,” he lamented.

Without demanding a meeting between Puigdemont and Sánchez, Turull has redoubled the request for the president to go to the Chamber. “We want to know where Sánchez is, if he wants to comply with what he said or not,” alleged the general secretary of Junts.

“We are not asking for anything more than to comply with the agreements,” added Turull, who has insisted that his plan does not involve supporting the “fantasy” of a possible motion of censure by PP and Vox either: “If we do not trust Sánchez, imagine of Feijóo”.

Turull has stated that Junts is not in the budget negotiation phase with the Government. However, he has reiterated the problems of the negotiation with the PSOE and the difficulties in transferring the conversations in Geneva with an international mediator to concrete agreements in Spain.

“When we discuss certain issues it seems that everything is clear, but when they bring it down to reality there are problems,” lamented Turull, who has criticized the PSOE for, in his opinion, having a double discourse: “You cannot talk in Geneva about how “We resolve the conflict and in the State say that there is no conflict.”