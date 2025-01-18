A deafening roar seemed to make the walls of the room creak. old Town Hall of La Puebla del Río when Morante looked out to his balcony. That was the first and great news of the morning: the presence of the genius, and his good appearance. Morante laughed with his people, who cheered him from Calle Larga: «José Antonio, Morante of La Puebla!», they sang to him as in that multitudinous shoulder ride after the famous play Ligerito in the Maestranza.

After eleven in the morning the cigarette patternSan Sebastián, from his parish to the altar where he presided over this bull run in his honor. A strong smell of incense wafted into the town’s cafes, which kept pouring coffee and selling anise. It is again La Puebla del Río for a few hours – this year, a full weekend – the world epicenter of bullfighting. The first celebration of the season, once again driven by his great genius.

It was a quarter past twelve in the morning when the teacher introduced his neighbors to the person in charge of lighting the chupinazo of these running of the bulls in San Sebastián: Juan Antonio Ruiz ‘Spartacus’. Which was also acclaimed from the bottom of Calle Larga. “Spartacus is a device!” the cigar makers shouted affectionately to the master, who responded with a “Long live San Sebastián, long live La Puebla del Río and long live Morante!». After the explosion of the rocket they left the six bulls are fast that this afternoon two promises of bullfighting will fight. For the first time in the ten years of history of these bull runs, from different livestock farms as a contest: Fermín Bohórquez, Garcigrande, Macandro, Espartaco, Matilla and Talavante.

The confinement has been quick, without notable incidents. Many young people ran in front of the bulls that, starting at four o’clock this afternoon, Vicente Sánchez Bermejo, Rafael de la Cueva, Diego Mateos, Alejandro González, Manuel Domínguez and El Gali will fight. Minutes before, the mayor of the town had taken the microphone, Maria Dolores Prosperwho congratulated himself on the new success of this great local festival.