Week of farewells at Real Betis Baloncesto. Upon the resignation of Berdi Perezgeneral director, this Thursday joined the announcement of the official separation of Pablo Marina green and white youth player who has been part of the first team for the last two seasons. At 1.90 and 22 years old (he turns 23 next Monday), the player Two Sisters He has made the decision to end this stage of his life at the club. To whom he has been linked since he was thirteen years old, although during his military training he also played for Benicarló, CB Morón and Zamora, before returning in the summer of 2023 to Seville to join the LEB Oro project with the help of Javi Carrasco and Armando Guerrero.

The lack of minutes this season, in which he has only participated in six league games with an average of almost seven minutes on the court, has led the Sevillian to request his departure from the club. Betis Basketball in search of another opportunity, which he will surely have in Lobe Huesca La Magia, from the West Group of the Second FEB. Not even with Serbian Cvetkovic’s injury (his reappearance is close) Marín’s prominence has increased, since those minutes in the rotation have been absorbed by the Spanish-Colombian Atencia, temporary replacement for the Balkan. Furthermore, in recent games the Nazarene has suffered physical problems, as reported by the Verdiblanco coach, Gonzalo García de Vitoria.

In a video published on the Betis Baloncesto social networks, Marín, who renewed last summer until 2025, says goodbye with great elegance, explaining the reasons for this goodbye. «Talking with my agent and also with the club, I conveyed to them the need to leave, especially due to lack of minutes. I am a young player who needs to play to continue improving and talking with the club we reached that agreement. Little more to say, Proud to have been part of this team and this club for so many years. I am very grateful to all the players, staff and coaches over all these years. I feel proud of the achievements and dreams I have achieved, such as debuting in the ACB and being in the first team squad.. And above all proud of the fans that this club has. Thank you for your unconditional support always during these years and for making me grow. I will always carry the green and white colors in my heart,” the Nazarene says honestly.

The club’s message

The Heliopolitan club, for its part, has expressed itself in the following terms in a statement to inform of the departure of its youth player. «From Real Betis Baloncesto we want to communicate that Our beloved player Pablo Marín has decided to embark on a new stage in his sporting career. looking for more minutes and opportunities to continue growing as a player. After a close conversation full of mutual understanding, we have agreed to facilitate his departure from the club. Pablo is, and always will be, a very important part of our family. We feel deeply proud of your personal and professional growth during your time with usand we know that he will carry the values ​​and spirit of our club with him wherever he goes. We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your dedication, dedication and the love you have always shown towards this t-shirt. We wish you the greatest success in your new challenges. that you decide to undertake and we remind you that this will always be your home.