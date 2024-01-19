The person arrested for the murder of Alessio Cini is Daniele Maiorino, framed by wiretaps and cameras

Decisive turning point in the investigations that the Pistoia Prosecutor's Office opened on 8 January, when the lifeless body of Alessio Cini. Daniele Maiorino, his brother-in-law and neighbor, apparently killed the 57-year-old and then set his body on fire. The environmental interceptions of the investigators are fundamental to frame the man.

Daniele Maiorino – Credit: 2pm – Rai

It was last January 8th when the Fire Brigade, following a call from a citizen, intervened in a small house Aglianain the province of Pistoia, where smoke and flames were seen.

The firefighters thus found the lifeless and semi-charred body of Alessio Cini, 57 year old textile worker.

Initially it was thought that the man had taken his own life due to the serious financial problems he was experiencing. Cini was separated from his wife, lived in that house with his daughter and had recently also had his house foreclosed on.

Subsequently, however, following of the autopsy the scenario has totally changed.

The medical examiners, in fact, during the autopsy examination had found some severe trauma to the head and abdomenevidently caused by another person.

The Pistoia Prosecutor's Office, at that point, opened a murder investigation file.

Alessio Cini's brother-in-law arrested

Yesterday the case came to a turning point and a man was arrested on charges of voluntary homicideaggravated by the kinship with the victim and by having acted with torture and cruelty.

The man in question is Daniele Maiorinobrother-in-law and neighbor of Alessio Cini.

The investigators would have arrived at the aforementioned conclusions thanks to the environmental interceptions. Maiorino, in fact, would have been intercepted while, alone in his car, he was talking about the murder of his brother-in-law, also telling himself the ways in which he acted.

The crime apparently occurred in the early morning of January 8th. Maiorino would first hit Cini with one bolted on the head and then with other blows to the Chest. Subsequently she would have sprinkled the body with some flammable liquid and he would turn it on.

Regarding the motivethe most accredited track is that economical. The man had in fact killed his brother-in-law in order to access the inheritance and take possession of his property.

