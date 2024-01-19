DThe European car market grew on average twice as fast in 2023 as in Germany. This emerges from the figures from the European car association Acea. According to this, 10.5 million new cars were registered in the EU last year, 13.9 percent more than the previous year. Across Western Europe, including Great Britain, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, 12.8 million new registrations were registered. Even the increased numbers are still a long way from the data for 2019. At that time, 13 million new cars were registered in the EU excluding Great Britain, and 15 million in Western Europe.

Germany, as the largest European car market, only achieved growth of 7.3 percent with 2.8 million new registrations in 2023 and is still far away from the record figure of 3.6 million new registrations from 2019. The following car markets in terms of size, France (1.8 million new registrations), Italy (1.6 million) and Spain (0.9 million), on the other hand, recorded growth rates of between 16 and 19 percent compared to 2022. Also due to the weak car economy in Germany, the European market remains European Car market far behind the corresponding registration figures for China (25.8 million) and USA (15.5 million).