DTurkey has announced that it will block the delivery of two minesweepers from Great Britain to Ukraine. The “concerned allies” had been “duly” informed that the ships would not be allowed to enter the Black Sea through the Turkish straits as long as the war in Ukraine continued, the Turkish presidential office said on Tuesday. As justification, Ankara cites the Treaty of Montreux from 1936, which gives Turkey the right to refuse passage to warships from warring countries. Exceptions apply to ships returning to their home port.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

Shortly after Russia began its major attack on Ukraine in February 2022, Turkey closed the straits to the warring parties, citing the treaty. At the time, this was seen as an effective step against Russian warfare. Ukraine had previously asked Turkey to do this. The Turkish presidential office has now announced that the country is implementing the Montreux Agreement impartially to prevent an escalation of tensions in the Black Sea.

In December, London announced the impending delivery of two Sandown-class mine countermeasure vehicles to Ukraine. The aim is to “strengthen Ukraine’s ability to operate in the Black Sea”. Russian sea mines would restrict Ukrainian exports across the sea, the statement said.

Turks with their own evacuation initiative

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said the promised ships should reopen export routes for Ukraine. The delivery was announced as part of a coalition with Norway to strengthen Ukraine's “maritime capabilities.” In the long term, the coalition should improve the interoperability of the Ukrainian Navy with NATO. This was agreed at a meeting of the contact group for the defense of Ukraine, which included 50 states, the statement said. Turkey also took part in the group's meetings.







A few days after the British announcement, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler announced that Turkey had agreed with Bulgaria and Romania on a joint initiative to clear sea mines in the Black Sea. A corresponding agreement will be signed in January. This was preceded by months of discussions with the two NATO partners.

With a view to securing Ukrainian grain exports, Turkey has seen itself in a leading position since it brokered a now-expired grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan failed to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the agreement during his visit to Sochi in September 2023.