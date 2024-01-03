The words of Christina Pollocka former programmer who worked on the series call of Dutyon the work of Bobby Kotick they are lapidary. In fact he declared that the actions of the outgoing CEO of Activision would have made the quality of the products released during his “reign”.

They spoke out about it also other collaborators and Activision employees, after seeing that Kotick, with a severance pay from 15 million dollars, had left office permanently. The sentences have arrived in droves via social media but none of them seem as thorough as the one expressed by Christina on X.

Bobby's decisions made our games worse. In my first month, it came out that he had threatened to kill an employee. In the general meeting that followed, no one wanted to speak first. So I called for him to be fired in front of everyone.

Kotick tyrannized for 32 years within Activision in a succession of scandals that ranged from death threats to the promulgation of a toxic work environment full of favoritism, in a sort of Fantozzian replica in which the CEO could do everything and the employees were left with only right to suffer.

It is not yet clear where the former CEO of Activision will find a new job in the gaming industry, or if these scandals will cause him some legal trouble.