A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Minister Hakan Fidan held contacts today, Saturday, with his counterparts in regional countries to discuss the escalation between the Palestinians and the Israelis, while Ankara said it was ready to help calm the situation.

The source reported that Fidan discussed the conflict with his counterparts in several countries, but did not provide any other details.

Earlier, the ministry reiterated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for restraint.

The ministry said, “We stress that the acts of violence and escalation associated with these events do not benefit anyone.”

She added, “Turkey is always ready to provide any possible assistance to ensure that the situation does not escalate further and that it is controlled before it spreads to a wider area. In this regard, we continue our intensive contacts with the parties concerned.”