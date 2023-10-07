After having carried out the first successful streaming attempts, such as the broadcast of a Diablo 4 game carried out directly by Musk himself, the idea is therefore to continue with this initiative and extend it to consoles with a integration which may be directed in the future.

Elon Musk intends to focus seriously on expanding the functionality of X as a social media platform, and it video game streaming appears to be an important element in this future evolution, with implementation also from PS5 and Xbox Series .

Video game streaming in the future of

PS5 and Xbox Series

At the moment, however, these are only plans that have not yet been defined, also because to implement such a function there will probably be a need for the collaboration of Sony and Microsoft to integrate the functionality into the console system software.

“We will add streaming for Xbox and PS5,” Musk wrote in a message on best app generalist and I think there is great value in being in this position for an app based on discovery and interaction between a large amount of people in the world.”

In the meantime, Musk intends to continue gaming streaming tests from X, with possible broadcasts “once a week or every two weeks”, demonstrating that this is a programmatic intent for the platform boss.