Elon Musk intends to focus seriously on expanding the functionality of X as a social media platform, and it video game streaming appears to be an important element in this future evolution, with implementation also from PS5 and Xbox Series.
After having carried out the first successful streaming attempts, such as the broadcast of a Diablo 4 game carried out directly by Musk himself, the idea is therefore to continue with this initiative and extend it to consoles with aintegration which may be directed in the future.
Video game streaming in the future of
At the moment, however, these are only plans that have not yet been defined, also because to implement such a function there will probably be a need for the collaboration of Sony and Microsoft to integrate the functionality into the console system software.
“We will add streaming for Xbox and PS5,” Musk wrote in a message on best app generalist and I think there is great value in being in this position for an app based on discovery and interaction between a large amount of people in the world.”
In the meantime, Musk intends to continue gaming streaming tests from X, with possible broadcasts “once a week or every two weeks”, demonstrating that this is a programmatic intent for the platform boss.
