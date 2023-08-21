Not a kiss is just a kiss, not a us is a us when the kiss is planted by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation on a player from the national team when she picks up her medal as world champion and the us is said by the coach of that selection to explain how she feels right after the game ends, the women’s World Cup final: “We are world champions.” The generic masculine that Jorge Vilda used a few hours ago and the non-consensual kiss from Luis Rubiales to the number 10, Jenni Hermoso, are a reflection of how the players face the machismo of some men even in a historical moment that they reached for their work , talent and effort; and despite all the turbulence they have gone through in recent years and the inequalities that remain, in salaries, in conditions, in resources.

There was more. The chronology was as follows.

More than 75,000 people at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia; almost nine million viewers in Spain alone in front of television; the selection becomes world champion. In the box, next to the Infanta Sofía and Queen Letizia, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation celebrates by holding his testicles with his right hand in that very visual gesture and so repeated by so many men so many times that it seems to want to say “here I am”.

Off the field, the coach of the national team makes statements to the media: “We are world champions”, “us”, “this is from everyone to everyone”, Tori Penso is “the referee”. The automatic pilot of patriarchal language that works, even despite reality.

In the center of the field, after 15 minutes, in the ceremony to collect the medals and the cup, the players are received by the Queen, the Infanta, Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, and Rubiales. When Jennifer Hermoso reaches Rubiales, he first hugs her, then separates from her, places his hands on either side of her head, holding her, and kisses her on the mouth.

The Spanish National Team collecting the medals and the World Cup, this Sunday, August 20, 2023. HANNAH MCKAY (REUTERS)

Already in changing rooms, they celebrate. Hermoso broadcasts live on his Instagram account. He talks about the kiss: “But what do I do? Look at me, look at me. I didn’t like it, huh?” In the middle of that celebration Rubiales arrives. He is seen through the direct, also on Instagram, of Salma Paralluelo. The president of the RFEF takes Hermoso by her shoulder, her hip leans slightly to the opposite side, separating; he insists on following the joke: He promises them a trip to Ibiza and there, he says, “we will celebrate the wedding of Jenni and Luis Rubiales”.

The image of the kiss and the video of Hermoso in changing rooms is going around the worldOnly then did the RFEF send a statement to the EFE agency with Hermoso’s statements collected by the RFEF itself: “It has been a totally spontaneous mutual gesture due to the immense joy that winning a World Cup gives. The president and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude”.

Of the “but what do I do?” that Hermoso says in his video to the “totally spontaneous mutual gesture” that the federation says that Hermoso says, just a few hours pass.

Rubiales also speaks to different media, including Brand and la Cope: that it was “bullshit”, that it was “a peak of two friends celebrating something”, that those who criticize the kiss are “losers who do not know how to see the positive”, that we must not pay attention to “the idiots and the stupid ”, and that, after that victory, “more bullshit and assholes, no”.

He is talking about those who saw in his kiss the implications and the context. Jenny Beautiful, also on that radio station, stated that “there is nothing further and that it will remain an anecdote”, that they are “champions with a star under their chests”. What is a player from the national team expected to do or say right after winning the World Cup collecting her medal on a stage in the center of a stadium with the media from all over the world in focus, the president of FIFA, the Queen and the Infanta next door, when the president of her country’s federation plants a kiss on her mouth?

What happened seems to Rubiales “bullshit”, and “idiots ass” and some “scoops who do not know how to see the positive” who criticize him. The moment is not ruined by the one who points it out, but by the one who perpetrates it, and the objective fact is that it was Rubiales himself who stained that historic victory, also for the federation he represents. That it is also the one who should not whitewash or minimize the importance of gestures and acts that speak not only of an absolute lack of respect, but also of rape culture: the beliefs, stereotypes and behaviors that feed the idea that women, and therefore their bodies are the property of man.

The idea that Rubiales could kiss Hermoso on the mouth without considering that something might happen to do so, without considering how she could feel and what her will was, is symptomatic of the lack of a culture of consent. The effusivity and the emotion of the moment What some media talk about, the “well, it’s not a big deal” is actually not knowing where the limit is because, for some men, those limits do not exist. And doing it in front of millions of people in the world epicenter of sport, as the Accor Stadium was yesterday, is the visibility of the extent to which this culture of rape is inserted and is exercised lightly, and with impunity.

Irene Montero, Acting Minister of Equality, posted last night on his Twitter account: “Let’s not assume that giving a kiss without consent is something” that happens. It is a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis and until now invisible, and that we cannot normalize. It is the task of the whole society. Consent in the center. Only yes is yes”. Ione Belarra, the Minister of Social Rights, he reposted it: “What we all think, if they do that with all of Spain watching, what will they not do in private. Sexual violence against women has to end. A hug to the Champions!”.

The sexual violence to which the ministers refer is the one that the Law of Sexual Freedom as “any act that violates the sexual freedom of another person without their consent”; and, “in any case”, “acts of sexual content that are carried out using”, among other issues, “abuse of a position of superiority” are considered sexual assault.

Also the Sports Law establishes the obligation for federations and professional leagues to have “a prevention and action protocol” for situations like this, which “should be brought to the attention of the sanctioning body under the Higher Sports Council of any action that may be considered discrimination, abuse or sexual harassment and/or harassment based on sex or authority, to be punished as a serious misdemeanor”. The consequences, if it occurred in Spain, range from a public reprimand to a fine of between 600 and 3,000 euros or disqualification from holding positions in the sports entity for a period between one month and two years.

The Spanish is the only team so far world champion under-17, under-20 and absolute, simultaneously. They have lifted those trophies in less than a year, from August 2022 to August 2023. Last night’s victory was not only sporting but also social, symbolic for its dissemination, its broadcast, its monitoring and all that this implies for equality in sport and benchmarks for boys and girls around the world. But not even so, not even last night, with the World Cup in hand, they are just world champions, but women seen by men from a patriarchal perspective in which they, either speaking in a masculine way or giving a kiss that no one has asked for , they need to exercise what they understand to be their share of power.