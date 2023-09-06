The sudden rains flooded many homes, and caused road closures in the regions of Basaksehir and Kucukcekmece.

The authorities rescued about ten people after they were stranded inside a library, while some subway stations were closed.

And the Turkish Emergency and Disaster Management Department, AFAD, issued a warning of severe rain and storms in Istanbul, which began tonight and will continue until tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, heavy rains caused severe traffic jams after a number of the city’s roads were flooded.

Heavy rainstorms hit Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria, yesterday, Tuesday, which led to floods that killed at least 7 people, including two vacationers who were swept away by a torrent that swept a camping site in northwestern Turkey.

And the Turkish Minister of Interior, Ali Yerli Kaya, announced that 4 people were missing after the floods invaded the camping site located in the Kırklare Eli area, close to the border with Bulgaria.

He added that about 12 vacationers were at the site when the floods arrived.

The minister stated on his official account on the X website, previously Twitter, that the search teams had found two bodies, noting that “the search and rescue efforts for the four missing persons are continuing without interruption.”

Television footage showed rescuers carrying a little girl and an adult man after they were rescued from waist-deep water in some areas.

The Haber Turk TV channel reported that the rains also caused material damage, including the closure of a main road.