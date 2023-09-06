The drama of Chiara Lidl, the 20-year-old who fell into Lake Iseo and who is still missing today

All the searches for the case are underway in Lake Iseo for Clare Lidl, the 20-year-old who disappeared from the evening of Friday 1 September. She was with some friends at a campsite, when during a motorboat ride, due to a risky maneuver by a friend of hers, she fell.

The investigators in addition to doing all the research to be able to find hereven if the chances of finding her alive are really low, they are also trying to rebuild the dynamic of what happened.

From what emerged the 20-year-old who lives in Bavaria, was on holiday in Italy with a group of friends. All together and a lot drunkhad gone out in speedboat to take a trip to the lake.

The only one that was fine was the son of the boat owner. She is a friend of Chiara’s 3 years older than her, she suddenly took the wheel of the vehicle. The girl however was sitting at bowin a place where it could stand.

However, the young driver suddenly made aabrupt acceleration, causing the 20-year-old to fall into the water. We do not exclude the possibility that before falling into the lake, she may have hit my head.

From that moment Chiara has never returned to afloat. However, instead of immediately asking for help, the friends returned first to the campsite where they were staying and then asked for help. The accident happened around 19.30but they reported the disappearance of the girl only around 20.

The search for Chiara Lidl, who disappeared in Lake Iseo

The fire brigade of Rome also brought to the scene a Sonar, which would be a very useful tool to scan all the backdrops well. But for now Chiara there are no tracks.

The parents soon arrived in Italy, but obviously the chances of finding her alive are impossible. Only further investigations will give concrete answers on what happened.

The agents also subjected the girl who was driving the motorboat, they discovered that it was positive to the alcohol test and also that he did not have a driving license. The searches are not finished yet and there will be more updates about this heartbreaking story.