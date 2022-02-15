Dubai (WAM)

Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Expo 2020 Dubai to participate in the celebrations of his country’s National Day. Al Wasl Square hosted the celebration of this occasion, which began with the flag raising ceremonies of the UAE and Turkey, and presented folkloric performances that reflect the depth of Turkish culture through the ages.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed the Turkish President and the accompanying delegation, upon their arrival at the site of the event. International.

His Excellency the Turkish President said: “Achieving sustainability in all fields from agriculture to energy and from the environment to the economy is one of our priorities, and we believe that protecting the environment, which is the common life space for all people, is not a luxury, but an obligation.. The (Zero Waste) project that Our launch in 2017 is an important example in this regard. Through this project, more than 2 million tons of waste were treated, 3 million tons of gas emissions were prevented, and 265 million trees were saved from cutting.”

“We are among the rare countries that increase the presence of forests in the world. Turkey ranks fifth in Europe, and 12th globally in the use of renewable energy, and by agreeing to the Paris Climate Agreement, we have identified the green development revolution as the first goal of our 2053 vision.”

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “The Turkish Pavilion allows its visitors to explore Turkey’s outstanding capabilities and authentic heritage, in both its economic and cultural aspects, through its commercial, industrial, artistic and other exhibits. As a distinct tourist, educational and health destination, as for the economic aspect and investment opportunities, the pavilion will also display a group representing the strongest sectors in Turkey, including automobiles, construction, logistics, aviation and tourism. His Excellency added: “The diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the friendly Republic of Turkey are well-established and strong, and are witnessing continuous development in various fields, as the UAE is the twelfth commercial partner of the Republic of Turkey worldwide, and its second largest trading partner in our region. The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries is $8.9 billion in 2020, and the UAE is one of the largest investors in Turkey, with total Emirati investment flows to Turkey at the end of 2020, about $5 billion.”

His Excellency indicated that the UAE aims to strengthen its bilateral relations and economic cooperation with the friendly Republic of Turkey through investments in sectors of common interest, for the benefit of the two peoples, who have solid cultural, religious and historical relations.

The celebrations of Turkey’s National Day included a performance by the Modern Folk Music Ensemble from Istanbul, an artistic group established in 1993 and affiliated with the General Directorate of Fine Arts in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The group also uses eastern and western instruments and travels to all regions of Turkey to present international music.

A sustainable fashion show was presented at the Dubai Millennium Theater in collaboration between designers and artists; With the aim of raising awareness about fashion and eco-friendly ways of living, to celebrate Turkish culture, and to highlight Turkey’s initiative in supporting sustainable crafts, design and arts.

“We rise to the future…”

Turkey’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai bears the slogan “We rise to the future for a sustainable world”, as it combines the civilizational, cultural, technological, and other aspects, in addition to providing many events, cultural and folkloric performances. The pavilion, which highlights the huge architecture in Turkey, aims to provide a unique experience for visitors, and includes a variety of products and services in several areas, such as information technology, education, jewelry, woodwork, tourism, and health. The National Days and Honorary Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are times to celebrate each of our more than 200 international participants, highlighting their culture and achievements, and displaying their pavilions and programmes.