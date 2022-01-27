ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday it would develop instruments to support lira deposits, increase the currency’s share of funding, gradually reduce the volume of swaps and strengthen foreign exchange reserves.

In the minutes of this month’s monetary policy meeting, the central bank said it is taking the necessary measures regarding exchange rate stability and added that disinflation should start due to the recent measures adopted, as well as the so-called base effect.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen)

The post Turkish BC says it will develop tools to hold the lyre appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Turkish #develop #tools #support #lira