If you are one of the people who prefer their games to last as long as possible, then this information about Elden Ring you are interested

A new report that emerged this week revealed that the main campaign of this game and that it contains its story will last around 30 hours.

However, the secondary content makes the number mentioned above extend by dozens more. It all depends on where you want to go.

Why will Elden Ring last 30 hours?

That is just an average game, but it depends on each person what they dedicate to this new adventure. The information comes from Taipei Game Showwhich was attended by the producer Yasuhiro Kitao.

It was in this presentation that he spoke about the duration of this title and said ‘this will differ significantly depending on the player, but in terms of the goals set in development, the idea is that the main route should be completed in around 30 hours’.

To the above, Kitao added ‘this title as a whole is quite large and contains many dozens more hours of gameplay, but if we’re just talking about the main path, it shouldn’t take much more than that’.

What this creative mentions about Elden Ring It is in line with what could be expected. You just have to remember how much the games that FromSoftware has developed. Dark Souls and its sequel run just over 40 hours.

It is in line with other FromSoftware games

What concerns to Dark Souls 3, it takes around 32 hours to finish your main campaign. But in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice if it is possible to finish it in less than 30 hours.

It will be interesting to see how long this new title will last if 100% is to be achieved. Not long ago we shared what will last Dying Light 2 Stay Human if played that way and it’s around 500 hours. It all depends on how you play this game.

Elden Ring will be available on February 28 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PCs. It is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022 and expectations about it are very high.

Considering the work done by FromSoftware with his other titles this is justified. We will have to keep an eye on what the specialized press says. But the final verdict will always rest with the players. Less and less is missing.

