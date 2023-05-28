The head of the Turkish Central Election Commission said that the second round of the presidential elections is over

The second round of the presidential elections in Turkey has ended, said the chairman of the Supreme Electoral Council Ahmet Yener. His words lead RIA News.

“The elections are over, they went smoothly. No unfavorable situations were recorded,” the head of the CEC said.

It is noted that polling stations closed at 17:00 local time, the counting of votes begins.