Anadolu Agency: Erdogan gets 52.49 percent and Kilicdaroglu gets 47.51 percent, after counting 94.88 percent of the votes.

ANKA Agency: Erdogan gets 51.34 percent and Kilicdaroglu gets 48.66 percent, after counting 93.4 percent of the votes.

The results will be issued successively during the coming hours, as they are expected to be completed earlier than when they were announced after voting in the first round, given that the ballots are simpler and include only Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu.

You can see the results in real time through this window from the official Turkish news agency.