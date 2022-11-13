A This Sunday, a terrorist bomb attack caused at least six deaths and 53 wounded in the central Istiklal street in Istanbul, confirmed the president of Turkey, the conservative Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“There are people who have died in a bomb attack at 4:20 p.m. (1:20 p.m. GMT) in Istiklal. I offer my condolences to the dead and my wishes for recovery to the injured. The state will find the organizers of this attack.” terrorist,” Erdogan said in an appearance on TRT public television.

“The people can be sure that the aggressors will be punished. Four people died at the scene and two in the hospital; there are six dead and 53 wounded according to the latest information,” added the president.

Erdogan spoke moments before undertake a trip to Indonesia, where the summit of heads of state of the G20 will start on Tuesday.

“If we say that it is definitely a terrorist act, we can be wrong. But from what the governor (of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya) has told me, it looks like terrorism. It is believed that a woman is involved. But a final decision will be made. after the investigation,” he added.

Istiklal Street, a pedestrian avenue full of shops, which starts at the emblematic Taksim Square, it is at all hours full of passers-by, among them many tourists.

Meanwhile, the Turkish radio and television authority RTUK decreed a “temporary ban” on broadcasting images of the scene and giving information about possible suspects, except for statements by authorities, so as not to hinder the ongoing investigation.

In addition, a Turkish league football match, which was to take place between Besiktas and Antalyaspor, in a stadium located just 700 meters from Taksim, was postponed to another date, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reported in their website.

In 2016 there were several terrorist attacks in Turkeymost perpetrated by networks of the Islamic State terrorist group, in istanbulone of them in the same Istiklal street.

However, after the massacre caused by a jihadist on New Year’s Eve that year in a nightclub on the banks of the Bosphorus, no further attacks have been recorded in the city.

The Istiklal pedestrian street, in the European part of Istanbul, is one of the busiest in the city, with many shops, which many tourists also tend to go to.

EFE