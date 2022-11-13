The Hyenas present: Inside. Previews and guests of the Italia 1 program, 13 November 2022

Le Iene present: Inside is the new Sunday evening program of Italia 1 by the editorial staff of Le Iene on the air for six episodes at 20.30 starting from 30 October 2022. In each episode a topic previously treated by the broadcast is deepened with further unpublished details and elements. “Inside means inside, and inside the theme of the evening is exactly where we want to bring the people who will follow us – explains Davide Parenti, creator of the program -. At Le Iene we have dealt with practically everything that has happened in the last 25 years in Italy, and with this background we can put together the many stories that we have deepened and, often, brought back to the attention they deserved. ” Below are the previews of tonight’s episode, November 13th.

The third episode, conducted by Gaetano Pecoraro, explores the theme of work by touching on various points: from the decision of some companies to move production to other countries to the exploitation of laborers in agricultural supply chains, from the lack of seasonal workers to inequalities between rich and poor. Today, deepening the topic of Citizenship Income, after having been in Finland and Spain, the correspondent talks about alternative forms of livelihood, such as, for example, the Universal and Unconditional Basic Income: a monthly allowance that the State gives to citizens without asking for anything in return.



Where to see live TV and streaming Le Iene present: Inside? Very simple: as already mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 13 November 2022 – starting at 20.30 on Italia 1.