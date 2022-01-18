In the next two months, Turkey will introduce an improved Hürjet combat aircraft. After 2025, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) plans to produce two aircraft per month. Plans for the release of a new aircraft were revealed by the head of TAI Temel Kotil, transmits Daily Sabah.

The head of TAI noted that initially the company will build four prototypes that will be used during flight tests. At the first stage of mass production in Turkey, they are going to produce up to seven Hürjet per year, and after 2025, the manufacturer plans to produce two aircraft per month.

Related materials:

Work on the Hürjet began in 2017, with the first flight scheduled for 2023. It is 13.4 meters long and has a wingspan of 11 meters. The new model could replace the T-38 trainers operated by the Turkish Air Force. Also, Hürjet, which carries up to three thousand kilograms of payload, can perform the tasks of attack aircraft.

Earlier, Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov named ways to contain the West. He noted that the accelerated adoption of Su-57 aircraft, armored vehicles on the Armata platform and advanced missile systems could be a response to the buildup of US and NATO military activity.