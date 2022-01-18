Even after the cut of several employees, a wide reduction in the payroll and with a debt of R$ 5.7 billion, Rede Globo is far from bankruptcy. One Fitch rating agency report, released last Tuesday (11), indicates that the Marinho family broadcaster is the Brazilian television network best supported financially.

Although the debt is billions, more than 95% will be paid in three installments: in 2025, 2027 and 2030. The rest concerns bank debts and labor liabilities, which must be resolved by 2024.

However, Globo raised US$ 400 million this month with a new issuance of debt maturing in 2032. Thus, it can subsidize debts with closer maturities and plan a fiscal resolution with more breath.

Although it publishes its 2021 trade balance only in March, Fitch estimates net revenue of R$14.1 billion, an increase of almost 13% compared to profit in 2020, when it had revenue of R$12.5 billion. The projection of earnings for this year is R$ 15.7 billion.

One of the reasons for the optimism with Globo, in addition to its billionaire revenues with Big Brother Brasil and football, is the consolidated leadership of the audience on open television.

“Globo’s strong business position, a leader in the Brazilian media sector, is an important pillar of the ratings. The company accounted for 34% of the television audience in the first months of the year, reaching 39% of prime time”, says the Fitch report.

