Some Western countries are not interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, but they should persuade Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. This was stated on Friday, December 2, by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavosoglu, speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference.

“It is necessary to convince some of our allies who are in favor of continuing the war to put Ukraine at the negotiating table. [с Россией]”, – he said.

At the same time, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry admitted that it would be more difficult to do this now than in March, when representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation met in Antalya and Istanbul.

The day before, Cavusoglu said that the Turkish authorities believe that a peaceful settlement of the conflict on the territory of Ukraine is possible if diplomacy is given a chance. At the same time, he noted that it should be “a fair world for Ukraine.”

On the same day, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia had never asked for talks with Ukraine, but was ready to listen to the other side.

On November 30, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Western support for Kyiv is the only way to ensure a settlement of the situation in Ukraine. In addition, Blinken noted, such a policy would help give Ukraine a strong side in negotiations with Russia. If Moscow does not complete the special operation, then the support of Kyiv will become “the only way to a just and lasting peace,” the Secretary of State concluded.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the results of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the NATO countries in Bucharest indicate that the alliance is not interested in a diplomatic solution to the situation in Ukraine.

On November 10, the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price, said that Washington was waiting for signals from Moscow that it was ready for negotiations on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Colonel Douglas McGregor, a former adviser to the US Secretary of Defense, stressed that the US and Ukrainian authorities agreed to create the appearance of Kyiv’s desire to enter into peace talks with Russia.

At the same time, on November 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky named the conditions for the start of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. According to him, Russia must “restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine”, compensate for the losses, punish “war criminals” and give guarantees that what happened will not happen again.

The Russian Federation continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Kyiv has been fighting since 2014.

