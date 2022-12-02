Traffic | Chain crash on Hämeenlinnanväylä: Traffic returning to normal

The northbound lane was closed for about an hour, but traffic is gradually returning to normal.

Highway On 3, or Hämeenlinnanväylä, a three-car chain crash happened near the Keimolanporti and Klaukkala junction a little before four on Friday afternoon.

Due to the accident, the lane leading to Hämeenlinna was closed to traffic. The road is now open to traffic.

Half of the five emergency services in Central Uusimaa estimated that the inconvenience would last for a while, as the traffic had time to become congested during the lane closure.