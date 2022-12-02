Although at the moment there is no release date for Street Fighter 6Capcom wants to give players the opportunity to enjoy this installment once again, this through a second beta test, which will take place this month.

The second beta testing session for Street Fighter 6 will take place between December 16 and 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, where cross-play will be allowed. All those interested can now register on the Capcom site to join in the future. Similarly, those who participated in the first beta session will have immediate access to these new tests.

It is important to mention that all players you must already have your Capcom ID and platform account linked before applying for the second closed beta. This is because, the Japanese company explains, some players were selling their access codes for the first closed beta.

The full list of modes available in the second closed beta is as follows:

-Competitive match

-Casual game

-Battle center match

-Open tournament

-extreme battle

-Game Center

-Training mode

Capcom says that a couple of changes have been made for the second closed beta, including some bug fixes. There is also a new option to reduce input lag in the graphics menuwhich, be warned, could cause some screen tearing.

Remember, the second beta testing session for Street Fighter 6 will take place between December 16 and 19. On related topics, you can check our impressions of the first beta here. Similarly, the game’s release date could be revealed at any time.

Editor’s Note:

what i tried from Street Fighter 6 I was very impressed. After skipping the fifth installment, I’m excited to return to this world and enjoy all the modes that the fighting game has in store for us. I can’t wait for the final release anymore.

Via: Capcom