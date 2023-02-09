At least 58,164 people are injured in the 2 countries; Turkish president visited regions affected by natural disaster

The earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday (6.Feb.2023) have already caused the death of at least 15,533 people in the 2 countries. The data was updated at 11:47 pm this Wednesday (Feb 8). According to CNNthe death toll in Turkey reached 12,391.

The most recent data on injuries was reported by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech in Hatay province, where he said that 52,979 people were injured.

Data compiled by the Syrian Ministry of Health and released by the local agency healthy indicate 1,262 dead and 2,285 wounded in the regions of Lattakia, Aleppo, Hama and Tartous.

Already Syrian Civil Defense says more than 1,780 people have died in rebel-held areas in the northwest of the country and more than 2,900 have been injured. The region is controlled by the opposition to the government of Bashar Al-Assad, which makes data collection difficult. The country has been in civil war since 2011.

MORE INTENSE EARTHQUAKES

You monday tremors (6.feb) were the strongest recorded in Turkey since 1939, when the country had an earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale in the city of Erzincan, in the east of the country. About 30,000 people died on that occasion.

The recent string of earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish region of Gaziantep. At the site, the tremors were also 7.8 on the Richter scale. The 2nd largest earthquake in the country occurred in Kahramanmaras. It reached 7.5 on the Richter scale.

The sites are on the so-called Anatolian fault. It is on this fault that 3 tectonic plates meet: Anatolian, African and Arabian. The result of movement or shock between these rocky plates in the earth’s crust causes the earthquake.

In an interview with Power360the technician in seismology at the Seismology Center at USP (University of São Paulo) José Roberto Barbosa stated that The energy released by earthquakes was equivalent to the impact of 160 to 180 atomic bombs that hit the city of Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II.

Governments and international organizations sent rescue teams and doctors to help Turkey and Syria. O Brazil is among those who provided assistance. International leaders and authorities mourned the losses caused by the natural disaster.

Watch the rescue operations carried out on Tuesday (Feb 7) (6min53s):

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday (7.feb) state of emergency for 3 months in 10 provinces. The leader said that the measure is aimed at speeding up operations to search and rescue victims.

“The severity of the earthquake disaster we are experiencing makes it imperative to implement extraordinary measures”said Erdogan.

O Turkish leader admitted on this 4th (8.feb) problems in the initial response of his government during a visit to the city of Kahramanmaras.

He also stated that the government will carry out works to rebuild the destroyed buildings, including residential ones, with the help of AFAD (Turkey Disaster and Emergency Monitoring Agency). “This is a moment of union, solidarity”he said.