Thursday, February 9, 2023
Nacional shakes and caresses the Super League title

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2023
in Sports
National vs. Pereira

National vs. Pereira

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

National vs. Pereira

They met this Wednesday in the first game in search of the title.

National Athletic takes a breath, shakes off criticism, after his away victory in the first leg of the super league0-1 against Deportivo Pereira, this Wednesday.

Nacional, which has the greatest responsibility, due to favoritism, was the dominant team, the one with options, they wanted to leave criticism behind with a victory that would give them air.

The purslane team had the options, the shots, the dominance, they even ended up cornering Pereira against their own goal; Nacional had a good game, but lacked a goal. And Pereira did not wake up.

Expulsions and the goal

Nacional wasted several options, such as a shot from Jarlan Barrera that he was on his way to goal and that he crashed into the crossbar.

Pereira lost to Yilmar Velasquez by expulsion when there were 49 minutes, and that drop was very noticeable.

The game was only balanced when Nacional was also left with 10, when the player Juan Felipe Aguirre he was also expelled.

Until at minute 77, everything was unlocked for the green, thanks to a shot from Román, who received a creeping cross to the center of the area and managed to score.

