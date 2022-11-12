The student’s rapist caught on the Turin campus

Eventually it was framed by DNA. The man who raped a girl on the ninth floor of one of the buildings on the university campus in Turin is a boy: a 17 year old Italian with Senegalese origins. La Stampa writes: “He was on the street when the policemen engaged in an extraordinary control of the territory joined him. Same clothes taken by one of the video surveillance cameras outside the residence: dark trousers, hooded sweatshirt, sneakers. Strong. resemblance to the identikit provided by the victim to the agents of the Flying Squad “.

“It was his DNA that framed him: the twenty-three-year-old, with lucid courage, did not wash herself after the violence in order to provide investigators with evidence to track down her attacker”, writes La Stampa. The boy had “knocked on the student’s door, beat her and raped her. Then he threatens her: “If you talk, if you report me, I’ll come back and kill you.” And that question full of contempt: “Did you like it?”, La Stampa always writes. But the girl, 23, did not let herself be intimidated and told the investigators everything, with the DNA that she found a name and surname.

