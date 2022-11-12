A worker in a factory in the city of St Gallen in Switzerland narrowly escaped death after falling into a pot of molten aluminum, police said.

A police statement said the 25-year-old electrician fell knee-deep into a bowl of molten aluminum that had a temperature of 720 degrees Celsius.

He added: “He was able to pull himself up and get back on his feet… As a result of the accident, he suffered severe burns and injuries. St. Gallen City Police are investigating the exact causes of the accident.”

The statement added that the injured person was immediately transferred to the hospital by helicopter.