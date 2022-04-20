Over 6,500 visitors thronged the MAUTO, the Turin Auto Museum on the occasion of the Easter holidays. In fact, from 15 to 18 April there was a high number of entries, with a growth of 10% compared to the same period in 2019 (the pre-pandemic period in which the influx was regular and without restrictions). Of the total number of visitors, 30% was represented by families while there was also a good response from foreign tourists, in particular from French, Swiss and Germans.

Two exhibitions in progress, just inaugurated and of great scientific and educational value: MOTUS. PREHISTORY OF THE AUTOMOBILE an exhibition of thirteen models, working vehicles and multimedia installations that tell the incredible journey in the history of mobility from the wheel of the Sumerians of 2500 BC to the first automobile in history, the Benz Patent Motorwagen of 1886; And THE CAR AS A WORK OF ART. RESTORATION AND CONSERVATION STUDIES9 precious specimens that the MAUTO Restoration Center and avant-garde collectors have been able to make the most of, associating the most advanced methods applied to the restoration of works of art to the traditional techniques of restoration of vintage cars.

The activities designed for children and families – such as the CLUE HUNT laboratory! and special guided tours on a fixed date, which involved a total of 175 people. The new GT simulator from MAUTO was also highly appreciated: over the Easter weekend several dozen people experienced the thrill of driving a supercar on the most famous circuits around the world.