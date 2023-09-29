Ahmed Murad (Tunisia, Cairo)

Tunisia is witnessing intense efforts to implement many internal reforms within the official government structure with the aim of addressing the challenges facing the country during the current stage. Within this framework come presidential and governmental efforts aimed at purging state institutions and ministries of corrupt members and members of the “Brotherhood” who obstruct reform programs and plans.

According to observers and analysts concerned with Tunisian affairs, there is an upcoming law being prepared to determine the mechanisms for purging state institutions of the corrupt and members of the “Brotherhood” group who were appointed during the past ten years during which the “Ennahda” movement ruled the country.

The Tunisian political activist, Suhaib Al-Mazriqi, explained that the Tunisian state institutions were infiltrated by “Brotherhood” during the period in which the “Ennahda” movement took control of the government and parliament, which created great pressure on public jobs and the public sector, and in application of the theory of “Brotherhood empowerment,” it was added They are incompetent and unqualified in state institutions, in addition to fraudulent and forging educational and scientific certificates for their followers.

Following the events of 2011 that overthrew the regime of former Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, what is known as the “general legislative amnesty” decree was issued, according to which about 7,000 employees, most of whom were members of the “Brotherhood,” were assigned to government institutions, and the “Ennahda” movement deliberately appointed its followers in the joints of the state, according to Loyalties are not based on competence and experience.

Al-Mazriqi said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Brotherhood’s infiltration of government institutions is currently playing a major role in systematically disrupting the country’s plans and programs aimed at reforming the government work system, and from here comes the importance of the efforts made by the presidency and the government to purge institutions and ministries of corrupt and Brotherhood members. .

Tunisian President Kais Saied, in a presidential statement last August, called for accelerating procedures for purging institutions of profiteers and corrupt people, and stressed the necessity of preparing a draft law to purge the administration of those who have illegally infiltrated it for more than a decade and have become obstacles that hinder… The functioning of the country.

Al-Mazriqi stated that there is a serious intention to eradicate the “Brotherhood” by examining employment processes and educational certificates, as the Regional Delegation for Youth and Sports in Sfax Governorate did, in addition to what the Minister of Education announced about his ministry’s direction towards this goal, and in this regard the former Tunisian Prime Minister was transferred During the era of the “Brotherhood”, Hamadi Al-Jabali was brought to investigation to hear him regarding the random appointments and assignments that took place during his presidency of the government.

Al-Mazriqi pointed out that the Tunisian government is determined to purge government institutions of the corrupt and the remnants of the “Brotherhood,” and Tunisians are now awaiting the issuance of a presidential decree in this regard, stressing the need for there to be a strict application of accountability, and for there to be qualified committees at the head of each ministry for auditing and reviewing. Scientific competence to ensure its smooth functioning.

He explained that it is unreasonable for the administration to be led by an employee who does not hold a bachelor’s degree, and manage only by seniority, while someone who holds a master’s or doctorate as a scientific qualification is in one of the administration offices.

In turn, the Tunisian journalist and political analyst, Bassam Hamdi, stressed the importance of the measures currently being taken by higher authorities to purify government institutions by reviewing the assignments that took place during the era of the “Nahda” movement, which flooded the country with random appointments made with forged academic certificates according to the logic of belonging, and with which it wanted to provide A special reward for her supporters who supported her and brought her to power. Hamdi said in a statement to “Al-Ittihad” that the process of auditing the assignments that took place during the era of the “Brotherhood” is considered one of the most important measures that contribute to improving the public service sector in Tunisia, and comes within the framework of the intense efforts made by President Kais Saied, to activate accountability mechanisms and combat Corruption, and reforming what has been corrupted in institutions, so that no party is wronged. He stated that the Tunisian authorities are in the process of adopting a new law according to which appointments and assignments made on the basis of party quotas will be reviewed.