Valletta (agencies)

Leaders of 9 Mediterranean countries in the European Union met yesterday in Malta to unify their positions on the immigration level in particular, based on an unexpected agreement between Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni and against the backdrop of difficult negotiations in Brussels. Giorgia Meloni announced yesterday that non-governmental organizations that save… Migrants in the Mediterranean are disembarked in countries whose flags are raised on the ships they use, especially the German flag. Meloni rejected the amendment presented by Germany regarding the status of non-governmental organizations, explaining on the sidelines of the Malta summit that this amendment is “a step backwards.”

I proposed another amendment, according to which the country responsible for receiving migrants who are transported on board a ship belonging to non-governmental organizations would be the same country whose flag this ship flies. The French delegation reported. The source explained that the meeting focused on implementing a 10-point plan presented by the European Commission to allow the European Union to confront the migration challenge.

At least 990 people drowned in the central Mediterranean Sea between June and August 2023, three times more than during the previous summer, according to a statistic published by UNICEF yesterday, expressing its regret that this sea has turned into “a graveyard for children and their future.”

The organization said that about 11,600 unaccompanied minors tried to go to Italy between January and mid-September on temporary boats, that is, 60% more than in the same period in 2022.