Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi government continues its efforts to close displacement camps and return the displaced to their cities and homes, on a voluntary basis, while providing the required life and security, more than 9 years after they fled their areas following their occupation by the terrorist organization ISIS.

Tens of thousands of residents of cities in northeastern Iraq fled to the Iraqi Kurdistan region and other Iraqi cities after the terrorist organization “ISIS” invaded those cities in 2014, as well as during the military operations to expel ISIS.

Diyala Governorate is one of the cities that suffered from displacement, but today it is on the verge of closing this file almost permanently, as confirmed by Member of Parliament Salem Al-Anbaki, who indicated the closure of the displacement file in the governorate.

Al-Anbaki said, “The file of the return of the displaced in Diyala constitutes a great necessity to end the suffering of families,” pointing out that there is no “veto” on their return to any region.”

He pointed out that “there are three important points that must be considered, which are that many families decided to remain in the areas of displacement for reasons related to their sources of livelihood, social connections, and stability, and there are families who returned to Diyala and families who settled in other areas, meaning that they are no longer displaced, which is “This requires resolving her case because her remaining within the circle of displacement requires reconsideration.”

Al-Anbuki stated that “the file of displacement in Diyala is almost closed, and everyone agrees on the return of those whose hands are not stained with the blood of innocents,” pointing out “the necessity of closing the file of those who decided to stay and live outside the areas from which they were displaced of their own free will.”