The “Carthage Eagles” scored a 4-0 victory, at the expense of the Mauritanian team, to compensate for its difficult defeat in the opening group F against Mali a few days ago.

Tunisia’s star Wahbi Khazri scored two goals, in addition to defender Hamza Mathlouthi, and striker Seif El-Din Jaziri.

But the “crisis” of penalty kicks continued for the Tunisian team, to miss a second penalty kick in a row, after missing a penalty kick in the first match against Mali.

After Khazri missed in front of Mali, this time the kick was missed by Commander Youssef Msakni.

With this broad victory, Tunisia put forward in the round of 16, and it will need a draw in its last meeting with Gambia to ensure qualification.

As for the Mauritanian team, its calculations were complicated, and it almost lost hope of qualifying, and it will have to achieve a big victory over Mali in the last round to preserve the hope of crossing.