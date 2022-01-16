Halo Infinite and the best episode ever of the Microsoft series, and to say so in this case was not a simple fan but the legendary director John Carpenter, who literally thrilled the game’s developers with his words.

After defining Assassin’s Creed Valhalla an incredible game, at the end of 2020, Carpenter therefore experimented with the campaign of the 343 Industries title and really appreciated it very much, according to his words.

“Halo Infinite is a fun shooter with a beautifully productive design. The best episode of the series,” he tweeted. movie director from iconic movies such as Halloween, 1997 Escape from New York, The Thing and Big Trouble in Chinatown.

The funny thing is that too Elon Musk joined the chorus of compliments to Halo Infinite, simply writing “great campaign” in response to Carpenter’s message, but the developers’ thoughts were all for the latter.

From Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, to the official Halo profile, from former multiplayer designer Patrick Wren to franchise development director Frank O’Connor, from senior designer David Ellis to several other authors from different teams, the enthusiasm for John Carpenter’s words was unanimous.