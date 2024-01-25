Ahmed Atef (Tunisia)

Tunisian political experts and analysts unanimously agreed on the necessity of developing a new strategy to combat illegal immigration that does not rely solely on the security dimension in confronting or dealing with the phenomenon, noting that the matter needs legislation and steps in the economic, social and political fields.

The experts pointed to the statements of the Tunisian government that there is an agreement with Italy and the European Union that security treatment alone is not sufficient to contain the phenomenon of illegal immigration, and that implementing projects at home would support the stability of young people in Tunisia.

Tunisian political researcher, Munther Thabet, considered that Tunisia has for some time dealt with the issue of immigration from different angles, and the security dimension is the one that dominates the largest area of ​​the anti-immigration strategy, considering that security is the quick solution, especially in light of the presence of security threats that can be in waves. Illegal immigrants.

Thabet explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that there is a problem in negotiating with the European Union on the conditions for dealing with the phenomenon, including the duality of the Union’s discourse in an attempt to adjust the angles and address the file that gives Tunisia an important card to negotiate in the context of the strategic partnership, and that Tunisia has for some time been moving toward Towards presenting the issue from angles that go beyond direct security concerns, and linking it to economic and political development.

In turn, Tunisian political analyst Basil Turgeman said that the European Union countries have reduced the fight against illegal immigration in Tunisia to the security solution to confront the immigration issue, which has proven to be a failure over the past years, stressing that security solutions have led to economic and social problems in Tunisia, because those solutions do not It is based on accepting the European conditions that wanted African immigrants to be paid, housed, and integrated into the societies of a number of countries, including Tunisia and Libya.

Basil, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, called for the necessity of having economic and social solutions that ensure that there is no need for these people to immigrate to Europe outside the regulatory frameworks, which Tunisia considers an integrated vision that is not a security measure or an attempt to impose a position as the European Union wanted, and then to establish mechanisms to give Migrants have the potential to live in dignity in their homelands and abandon security solutions in this context.

It is worth noting that the leaders of the European Union countries had discussed in Brussels an agreement with Tunisia, aimed at combating immigration and controlling smugglers’ networks. The European proposal includes granting Tunisia long-term financial assistance worth 900 million euros, 150 million to be disbursed immediately in the budget, and a package worth 105 million. Euro Immigration Department, boats, mobile radars, cameras and vehicles, to strengthen control of its land and sea borders.