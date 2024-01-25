Dina Mahmoud (London)

As a simultaneous set of unrest and wars rages in different parts of the Middle East, warnings are mounting that this region is now facing the risk of sliding into the abyss of a humanitarian crisis not seen in decades, with millions of people there relying on the relief aid provided to them by… International relief agencies.

The rapid increase in the number of people in need of this humanitarian support in various Middle Eastern countries leads to placing a huge burden on the relief organizations working in the region, after they are dealing with more than one “emergency situation” at the same time, which leads their officials to warn that the situation It may become more disastrous in the near future at least.

The ongoing war in the Gaza Strip for more than 100 days coincides with the continuation of the conflict in Yemen, along with the escalation of the multifaceted crisis that has struck Lebanon for more than 4 years, and among its causes are the consequences of the situation in neighboring Syria, and what it is suffering in turn. Of problems.

Relief organizations, whose teams are deployed in these areas, reveal shocking numbers that paint a very dark picture of the humanitarian situation there.

In the Gaza Strip, 80% of the population faces a catastrophic state of food insecurity, according to British Red Cross officials, coinciding with the emergence of “pockets of famine” in some parts of the Strip.

In addition, more than 1.4 million Gazans are taking shelter in overcrowded temporary shelters with unsanitary living conditions, in addition to hundreds of thousands of others being forced to take shelter in primitive tents or places not equipped with the most basic housing standards, or to sleep in buses or cars, and even to live in Sometimes in the open.

The same scene is repeated in one form or another in Yemen, which is still described as the home of the worst humanitarian crisis in the entire world.

About 21 million Yemenis, or nearly two-thirds of the population, now depend on aid to survive, including more than 14 million in dire need of such support, with at least three million people displaced from their homes during… The last decade alone.

The United Nations humanitarian response plan to confront the catastrophic situation in Yemen, in which more than 200 relief organizations operate, still suffers from a deficit of approximately two-thirds, in its budget amounting to approximately 4.36 billion US dollars.

In Syria, 70% of the population is still in need of humanitarian aid, while 85% of families cannot meet their basic needs, and half of the population is classified as displaced or refugees. These conditions cast a shadow over the worsening crisis in neighboring Lebanon, which is witnessing a historic economic collapse, and more than half of its population, numbering about 5.8 million people, depend on humanitarian aid to meet their basic needs.

According to a report published by the British newspaper The Guardian, relief organizations are concerned about the lack of sufficient quantities of supplies to cover the growing needs of the Lebanese population, especially since it hosts a huge number of Syrian refugees, making it the country with the largest number of refugees per capita and per square kilometre. According to international data.