“I am very happy with this initiative because it demonstrates the sensitivity of politics towards the problems of women in cancer therapies. This is very important because maintaining a positive attitude during illness helps to overcome difficult times. With tricks you help people to feel better about themselves ”. Thus the president of Strength and Smile, Anna Segatti, on the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of the parliamentary intergroup, born in support of cancer patients, held at the Chamber of Deputies. “We would like to start projects with men too, they already do it abroad. Of course not with makeup, but with skin and hair care products. It is a project that we are starting, as we are evaluating the teenage mother-daughter relationship because when the first gets sick, the second rejects the condition of the parent ”, she concluded.